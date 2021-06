While 99% of the things associated with the "new normal" we were forced into over the last 15 months were insanely infuriating, there's 1% of things we'll miss. What makes up that 1%? The immediate improvement in traffic! Pre-pandemic, I'd have to give myself at least 50 minutes to get from my apartment in Southeast Boise to my 5:45 class at the Village because traffic was so stupid and unpredictable. When my gym was allow to reopen, I was able to make that drive in less than 20 minutes on a good day because so many people were still working from home.