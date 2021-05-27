Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

First ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals Return of Classic Karate Kid Character

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The end of Cobra Kai Season 3 saw the evil John Kreese make a phone call to someone he hadn’t spoken to in a long time. The person he calls isn’t shown, but anyone who knows The Karate Kid movies assumed it was Terry Silver, Kreese’s old benefactor in the early days of the Cobra Kai dojo, and the main villain of The Karate Kid Pat III. Season 3 of Cobra Kai also included flashbacks to Kreese’s time in Vietnam, where he saved the life of a guy named “Twig,” who is later referred to by another character as “Silver” — i.e. Terry Silver. That explained the characters’ intense bond and why Silver would, in The Karate Kid Part III, go to truly extremely lengths to get revenge against Daniel La Russo and Mr. Miyagi, men he had never met, on behalf of a friend.

katsfm.com
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Karate Kid#Movies#Netflix Inc#First Cobra Kai#Evil#Revenge#Flashbacks#Co Founder Terry Silver#Mr Miyagi#Everything Rolling#Gallery#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesCollider

What We Want to See in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

It’s only been a scant four months since Season 3 of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix and promptly crane kicked our faces off, but the hype is already building for the next batch of episodes. Stars William Zabka and Martin Kove recently confirmed that filming on Season 4 has wrapped, and Netflix is telling investors that it will debut on the streaming service later this year. So even though you may still be basking in the glow of Elizabeth Shue’s grand return to the franchise, it’s already time to start asking what comes next. Of course, the answer to that question isn’t immediately obvious. The creators of Cobra Kai — Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg — are always careful to play their cards close to the vest, and a trailer likely isn’t coming for quite a while. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have our own hopes about what season four might bring to the Karate Kid spinoff.
TV Seriestuipster.com

Tuipster. Find top tweets.

Now the real pain begins. Terry Silver will return for #CobraKai Season 4. Terry Silver returns in a new teaser for #CobraKai Season 4. Netflix has announced that Terry Silver, the 'Karate Kid Part III' baddie played by Thomas Ian Griffith, will make his way to the Valley for #CobraKai season 4.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Cobra Kai brings on Karate Kid III's Terry Silver

Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso's antagonist from the 1989 movie sequel. “They’ve always had that in the crosshairs: when to bring Terry Silver back and in what capacity," says Ralph Macchio. "And how he plays in regard to the Kreese character, the Johnny Lawrence character, the LaRusso character. It’s another wrench in our karate soap opera.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: Here Are A Few More Terry Silver Must-Know "Facts"

With Netflix's announcement of the return of The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver and actor Thomas Ian Griffith to the sequel series Cobra Kai, the show's Twitter account offered a refresher course for those who may have missed out on the 1989 film with the five facts you need to know about the former one-time sensei of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio. The first fact is "In The Karate Kid Part 3, we learn that John Kreese created Cobra Kai with Terry Silver – his old war buddy whose nickname was 'Twig.'"
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Cobra Kai season 4 teaser trailer brings back villain Terry Silver

"Now the real pain begins." A new Cobra Kai season 4 teaser trailer confirms the return of possibly the biggest villain in the franchise: Terry Silver. And it doesn't sound like he's going to show any mercy to Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) or Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) when he comes back to town for the All Valley Karate Tournament.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Season 4 Promises to Be "Even Bigger" and Will Deliver All the Feels

The first three seasons of Cobra Kai have only gotten bigger and better as they’ve come out. After settling in at Netflix, the show released its third season, which was my favorite so far. The cameos, the character development, and the story were all so fantastic. It was a lot of fun to watch, and now, according to show co-creator Josh Heald, we are in for another great season with the upcoming fourth.
TV SeriesPopculture

Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio and William Zabka Tease Potential Guest Stars for Season 4

Season 4 on Cobra Kai is on the way as the cast and crew wrapped production earlier this month. And while the cast from the last three seasons will return, are fans going to be treated with some surprise appearances? Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards and teased possible guest stars for the new season.
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: Everything You Need to Know !!!

Cobra Kai celebrity William Zabka revealed that production on Season 4 is done. “After 3 1/2 months of creation, I am proud to state #CobraKaiSeason4 is officially wrapped!” Zabka composed on Instagram, along with a photograph of himself wearing a mask and standing in front of a mirror in a fighting position. He added, “Ready???! LET’S BEGIN!!!”
MoviesFirst Showing

First Teaser Trailer for Freaky Italian 'A Classic Horror Story' Movie

Something scary from Italy… Netlfix has unveiled a short teaser trailer for another new horror offering this summer, to go along with their Fear Street horror trilogy in July. This Italian horror film also opens in July. Despite being titled A Classic Horror Story, this definitely isn't any classic horror at all. Five strangers share a journey aboard a camper, but after an accident they find themselves in a forest populated by strange beings from which it is impossible to get out. Listed as a "cerebral" & scary" horror about an an abandoned house: "it looks like the classic horror movie and instead…" Starring Matilda Lutz, Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Yuliia Sobol, Will Merrick, Alida Baldari Calabria, plus Cristina Donadio. There's not much to this teaser – but there is enough to get horror fans' attention, and a nod to Evil Dead.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Terry Silver Returns in Cobra Kai, Firefly Lane Renewed

Netflix announced today that The Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver will return in Cobra Kai Season 4, and the streaming service has also renewed Firefly Lane for a second season. Cobra Kai executive producers and writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg revealed that Thomas Ian Griffith is...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why One Cobra Kai Star Was 'Nervous' When Returning To Set For Season 4

It’s sometimes hard to get back in the swing of things after a long break. Even when it comes to something as innate as riding a bike, there’s always a moment of uncertainty before your feet remember and muscle memory kicks in. The same was true for Cobra Kai's Gianni DeCenzo, who stars as Demetri on Netflix's popular Karate Kid spinoff series. And no, it wasn't the fight scenes that had DeCenzo feeling nervous.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Logo Unveiled by Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 4 is coming, and proof of that was revealed on Wednesday. On Twitter, Netflix unveiled the official logo for the fourth season of the Karate Kid series. Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese, also shared the logo on his Twitter account while writing "No mercy." This has...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Gossip Girl: HBO Max Reboot Reveals Official Teaser, Character Posters

HBO Max revealed a bunch of new looks at their reboot of Gossip Girl this morning, including a new teaser trailer and character posters for the new players caught in the web of secrets. Gossip Girl was one of the first projects we found out about when HBO Max was in its gestation period, a reboot of the soap opera that ran on The CW from 2007- 2012 and made stars out of Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, Ed Westwick, and of course, Blake Lively. This new version will star Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith. Check out the Gossip Girl teaser and posters down below.