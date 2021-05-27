Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

After tenure marked by pandemic, vaping crisis, DPH commissioner steps down

By Jessica Bartlett
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After dealing with back-to-back public health crises, Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel will step down from the position on June 18.

www.bizjournals.com
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
792
Followers
2K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crisis#Health Department#Dph#Tenure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bharel departing after six years as DPH Commissioner

BOSTON — Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel plans to step down on June 18, after leading the Department of Public Health through the first 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders announced Bharel’s departure plans Thursday, saying she wanted to “extend my...
Public Healthstate.nj.us

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation and Executive Order Ending COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

TRENTON – With all COVID-19 capacity restrictions on businesses and gathering limits having been lifted due to the continued improvement of New Jersey’s public health metrics, Governor Phil Murphy today signed legislation (A5820/S3866) enabling the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency that has been in place since March 9, 2020. Immediately following the signing of the legislation, Governor Murphy signed Executive Order No. 244, ending the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. Under the legislation, the majority of executive orders issued pursuant to the Public Health Emergency will expire 30 days from today.
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison, Wisconsin

All Public Health Orders Lifted in Dane County

Effective at 12:00am on June 2, 2021, all public health orders in Dane County have expired, including mask requirements and gathering limits. “As with every decision we have made during this pandemic, the decision to lift these orders is driven by data and backed by science,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Restrictions were necessary steps to keep Dane County safe and healthy, and after a difficult year of sacrifices, we are all seeing the results of those difficult decisions.”
South Orange, NJshu.edu

Restriction Updates, University Vaccine Levels and Helpful Resources

Governor Murphy's Executive Orders No. 242 and 243 lifted many COVID-19 restrictions as a result of much-improved public health statistics and increased vaccinations. Specifically, as noted in last week's HICT update:. The mask mandate in most indoor public spaces was lifted, as well as the six-foot social distancing requirement in...
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Public health reports 11 cases in seven days

After a brief upsurge in COVID-19 cases identified in the county last week, Chaffee County Public health reported 11 new cases of the virus in the last seven days. The 14-day total number of cases for the county was 43, with a 14-day positivity rate of 5 percent. The pandemic...
Springfield, ILmyradiolink.com

Public Health Officials Announce 478 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 478 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 9 additional deaths. In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Healthcoladaily.com

Saturday COVID-19 update: 173 new cases, 3,362,522 total vaccinations

NOTE: Cola Daily will no longer be providing daily COVID update articles as of June 1. Updates will still be available on SCDHEC's website. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the following COVID-19 updates as of Saturday. Vaccination update:. Total SC residents with at least one...
Public HealthCape May County Herald

Public Health Emergency Ends

TRENTON - With all Covid capacity restrictions on businesses and gathering limits having been lifted due to the continued improvement of New Jersey’s public health metrics, Gov. Phil Murphy June 4 signed legislation (A5820/S3866) enabling the end of the Covid public health emergency that has been in place since March 9, 2020.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

HHS backs $50M initiative to develop health IT to prevent future pandemics, security threats

HHS's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority is backing a partnership with a nonprofit to develop and commercialize tech, medical products and other health security threats. The public-private sector partnership will enable investment using venture capital practices, according to a June 1 news release. Five details:. The development authority will...
Public HealthModesto Bee

How to curb the next pandemic: public health literacy

In August 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released Healthy People 2030 to improve health and well-being nationwide. This roadmap for public health efforts over the next 10 years includes a new definition of health literacy: The degree to which individuals and organizations “have the ability to find, understand, and use information and services to inform health-related decisions and actions.”
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Seeks $6.5 Billion to Further Investments in Critical Public Health Infrastructure

Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Request Reflects Nearly 8% Increase from Previous Year. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states it is requesting a total budget of $6.5 billion as part of the President’s fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget – a nearly 8% ($477 million) increase over the agency’s FY 2021 funding level for investments in critical public health infrastructure, core food safety and medical product safety programs and other vital public health programs. The request includes $3.6 billion in budget authority – including $343 million in increases – and $2.9 billion in user fees – an increase of $155 million.
Ouray County, COouraynews.com

County shifts virus command structure

After more than a year of ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic, Ouray County commissioners approved a change to the Unified Command structure Tuesday, with Public Health Director Tanner Kingery now sitting as the sole incident commander. Emergency Manager Glenn Boyd, who previously shared the top Unified Command position with...
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

43% of Skagit population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

About 43% of Skagit County’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of end of May, according to statistics from Skagit County Public Health. That’s on par with the rest of the state. The Washington Department of Health reported that 42% of residents are fully vaccinated. Nationally, it’s nearly 41%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Burleigh County, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota has 3 new COVID-19 deaths; new rent aid program launched

North Dakota health officials have confirmed three more COVID-19 deaths, after a stretch of five days without one. Meanwhile, state officials on Thursday announced they have launched a new coronavirus pandemic rent aid program that "can now assist households at higher income levels and for a longer period of time" and potentially help tens of thousands of people stay in their homes.