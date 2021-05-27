After tenure marked by pandemic, vaping crisis, DPH commissioner steps down

Effective at 12:00am on June 2, 2021, all public health orders in Dane County have expired, including mask requirements and gathering limits. “As with every decision we have made during this pandemic, the decision to lift these orders is driven by data and backed by science,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Restrictions were necessary steps to keep Dane County safe and healthy, and after a difficult year of sacrifices, we are all seeing the results of those difficult decisions.”