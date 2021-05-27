Souhan; Wild The Better Team the Last 4 Periods [PODCAST]
The Minnesota Wild stayed alive in their first round NHL playoff series with a 3-0 win over Vegas in Game 6 Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7 Friday night at 8 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 7:45. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild have been the better team in this series the last 4 periods going back to Game 5. Souhan says this series has gone back and forth with games 1 and 2 being fairly even. Vegas dominated games 3 and 4 and the Wild have fought back in this series by playing better in Games 5 and 6. Jim says Zach Parise has played a significant role in Minnesota's resurgence. Listen below.wjon.com