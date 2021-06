The Lost Kitchen in Freedom has raised nearly $100,000 to solve the problem of hunger across the town. As various Mainers gather around lunch and dinner tables for the most food-centric holiday of the years, others are left hungry and are unsure of where to go for the next meal. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, the rate of food insecurity is over 11 percent, which is the lowest since the recession. However, in Maine, the situation is different. About 14 percent of households are food insecure, which is one of the highest rates in the United States.