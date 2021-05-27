Local Review: Man Meets Bear – Songs From the Hive
Man Meets Bear = Other Lives x Julian Lynch (Animals 2) Spring is here, and Man Meets Bear provides a new gem for my ears through Soren Brothers’ latest album, Songs from the Hive. Brothers, the Logan-based professor by day, music maker by night, offers a beautiful album that’s both organic, unusual and captivating. I’d say it’s weird to call his music “smart,” because, yes, how cliché to say about an environmental professor. But each song on this roughly 50-minute LP intrigues me. So, let’s start with “Really Nowhere.” It’s a synth-heavy track that incorporates clever rhythms that will have any listener enticed. “Where’s the Party” is also an alluring song that surprisingly keeps one’s mind on track with each fluctuating note and flair. And the next, “Dream Forbidden,” gives listeners a taste of Brothers’ meticulous voice with a distinct, romantic chorus: “Down down to the long lost river / We gaze into the stars / And dream a dream forbidden.” Quite courageous to sing your own words.www.slugmag.com