Local Review: Man Meets Bear – Songs From the Hive

Brothers and Bear Dance singers, Jake and Tim Ryder, invited a group of young boys to learn about the cultural etiquette for singing at the Bear Dance. The small workshop was organized by Daisy Bluestar and held at SunUte Park, Sunday, May 23.Â The singers were sharing their knowledge of the Bear Dance songs with the younger generation, who came to receive instruction. They stressed the importance of keeping the old songs alive, as well as the new ones, while also respecting the traditional ways of the Bear Dance. They emphasized that the growlers were not toys, and should be treated with respect, and safely stowed until it was time for the Bear Dance each spring - it would be the reasonability of the young men to care for their growlers.