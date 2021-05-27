Cancel
San Jose, CA

San Jose shooting: What we know about the victims

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee shot and killed nine of his co-workers on Wednesday morning at one of the agency’s rail yards in San Jose before shooting and killing himself, according to officials in San Jose.

Members of a union representing Valley Transportation Authority workers were meeting when the shooting began, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said, but it’s not clear the meeting was related to the attack.

The shooting took place in two buildings and killed employees who had been bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen and an assistant superintendent over the course of their careers. One had worked for the agency since 1999.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

