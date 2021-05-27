Cancel
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Christopher Mengel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofNYSE:AMH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.45. 30,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

