Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.