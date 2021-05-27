Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Lawmakers can set special election for ballot initiative fix at any date

By Bobby Harrison
Posted by 
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghHyw_0aDVbQjK00

Votes by Mississippians on past efforts to amend the state Constitution have not been confined to November general elections.

Various media reports and some politicians have said in recent days that the earliest that Mississippi could vote to enshrine a ballot initiative process into the state Constitution would be November 2022, which is the next regularly scheduled statewide general election.

That is not accurate. Lawmakers can set a special statewide election on any day they choose — and there is precedent.

Earlier this month, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that the state’s ballot initiative process was invalid, effectively stripping Mississippians of changing the Constitution without the Legislature’s approval.

Talks of a special legislative session to pass a new ballot initiative process continue. Constitutional amendments require approval from two-thirds of both chambers of the Legislature. If that threshold is met, voters must approve the amendment on a statewide ballot.

Because some reasoned the vote could not be held until November 2022, many have said that there is no need for Gov. Tate Reeves to call a special session this year to give legislators an opportunity to place a proposed constitutional amendment before the voters. They reasoned that can be done during the next regular session, which starts in January 2022.

But in June 1989, with no statewide general election already scheduled, the Legislature set a special election and placed three proposed changes to the Constitution on the ballot, including one removing references to a poll tax from the Constitution. The only three issues on the statewide ballot that June 20 were the proposed constitutional amendments.

The Constitution says that the resolution approved by the Legislature “may fix the date and direct the calling of the election.”

House Speaker Philip Gunn has said he supports Reeves calling a special session to restore the initiative process. Yet many have questioned the wisdom of calling a special session to fix the initiative since they said it could not be approved by voters until November 2022. But wording in the Constitution and past elections would contradict that line of thinking.

Of course, the initiative process allowed voters an alternative to bypass the Legislature in amending the Constitution. Through that process, Mississippians could place proposed amendments to the Constitution on the ballot by voters to consider by garnering signatures of registered voters equal to 12% of the vote in the last gubernatorial election — about 110,000 signatures.

But earlier this month, the Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision struck down a successful medical marijuana initiative and at the same time invalidated the entire initiative process. The state’s highest court ruled that language in the Constitution mandating the signatures to place the issue on the ballot be gathered equally from five congressional districts invalidated the process since Mississippi lost a congressional seat after the 2000 Census and now has four U.S. House members.

It marked the first time in the modern era that the judiciary in any state has struck down an entire initiative process, according to Caroline Avakian, director of strategic communications for the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center, a national, pro-initiative non-profit.

While the only time in the modern era, the recent state Supreme Court landmark decision is not the only time a ballot initiative process has been ruled invalid by the judiciary. In the 1920s the Mississippi Supreme Court struck down a previous initiative process approved by state voters.

The post Lawmakers can set special election for ballot initiative fix at any date appeared first on Mississippi Today .

Read this on the web
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Philip Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Lawmakers#State Legislators#Mississippians#House#The Supreme Court#State Voters#Constitutional Amendments#Proposed Amendments#Signatures#Wording#Politicians#Two Thirds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Special Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Elections
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Clay County, SDYankton Daily Press

Vermillion Election Slated Tuesday; Bond Issue On Ballot

VERMILLION — Polls in Vermillion, across Clay County and throughout the Vermillion School District will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday to allow voters to choose a mayor for the City of Vermillion and a new member of the Vermillion School Board. Clay County citizens will also be asked to approve...
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado board rejects ballot initiative to ban vote-by-mail

The Title Board on Wednesday declined to advance a ballot initiative that sought to ban universal mail voting and require a fingerprinted, government-issued “elector card” to vote in person. The board found the measure didn’t fit within the state’s “single subject rule” a constitutional measure that limits ballot measures to...
Pound, WIKingsport Times-News

Special election set for Pound council seat

WISE — While the November elections are almost six months away, Pound voters will see one town council seat among their ballot choices. Wise County General Registrar Allison Robbins said Wednesday that a special election has been set for November for the unexpired council term vacated Feb. 23 by Phil Cantrell Jr. and filled by appointee Susan Downs-Freeman.
PoliticsJackson Free Press

Initiative Process Rests in Governor’s Hands

The deadline for Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson to petition the state Supreme Court for a rehearing regarding a popular voter-mandated medical marijuana program has come and gone. That left a legislative special session as the only option to restore not only the initiative to law, but the ballot-initiative process itself.
Tampa, FLusf.edu

Ballot Initiatives Aimed At Making It Easier For Floridians To Vote

Political committees have filed three proposed constitutional amendments aimed at expanding voting in Florida, including a measure that would register people to vote when they get driver’s licenses and a measure that would allow people to register and vote at the same time. The amendments were posted on the state...
Lincoln County, OKShawnee News-Star

Sample ballots available for July 13 special Lincoln County election

Sample ballots are now available for the July 13 Special Countywide Election in Lincoln County. Voters can download a sample ballot using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy at the Lincoln County Election Board during normal business hours. Lincoln County Election Board...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Ballot Initiatives Seek To Boost Voting In Florida

Political committees have filed three proposed constitutional amendments aimed at expanding voting in Florida, including a measure that would register people to vote when they get driver’s licenses and a measure that would allow people to register and vote at the same time.
Presidential ElectionFiveThirtyEight

What The New Mexico 1st Special Election Can — And Can’t — Tell Us About 2022

On Tuesday, for the first time in Joe Biden’s presidency, one Democrat and one Republican will go head-to-head in a federal election: a special election in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District. Given the district’s Democratic lean, the election will almost certainly add one member to the Democrats’ narrow House majority. But the final margin will still be important, as it could hint at where the national political environment stands and what Republican messaging could look like in the 2022 midterms.
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Be sure to vote in the special elections

Politics has a bad reputation for lots of good reasons. Nevertheless, exercise your right to vote in the upcoming 37th State Assembly race by voting in the Republican Primary on June 15 or waiting until the general election on July 13 and choosing between three candidates at that time. In so doing, choose individuals that pledge to change the dysfunctional way that business is conducted in Madison currently.
Congress & Courtskjzz.org

GOP Lawmakers Move To Investigate Uncured Early Ballots

So how has your signature changed over the years? And it is different when you're not feeling well?. All that could mean a call from state or county investigators and possibly a criminal probe. Legislation being pushed by Rep. John Kavanagh (R-Fountain Hills) would alter state laws on early ballots....
Electionsfloridapolitics.com

Proposed ballot initiatives emerge

Seven proposals have been posted on the Florida Division of Elections website since April 8. While Florida lawmakers approved a plan this spring to make it harder to place constitutional amendments on the ballot, at least seven proposed citizens’ initiatives have emerged in recent weeks. The seven proposals have been...
ElectionsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

BILL CRAWFORD: Legislators should take smarter approach to ballot initiatives

Not much excuse for the debacle invalidating the people’s vote on medical marijuana. The governor and legislative leaders have known about the problem with the constitutional amendment initiative for years, but they did nothing. Now, the Mississippi Supreme Court has called their hands and invalidated the initiative process and, as a consequence, the Initiative 65 results.