iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,157,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com