Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,157,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ishares Russell 2000 Etf#Asset Management#Iwm#Exchange Traded Fund#Equity Securities#Portfolio Management#Equity Investment#Index Funds#Ishares Russell 2000 Etf#Nysearca#Meridian Management Co#Grove Bank Trust#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Iwm Stock#Hedge Funds#Company#Wealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 257.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,083 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 130,388 Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. A number of other institutional investors and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nvwm LLC Makes New $826,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. A number of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,397 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Redfin worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Short Interest Update

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 29th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,314 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $58,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $60,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Position Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “. Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. JOYY has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fosun International Ltd Purchases 1,270 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 230.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Sells 75,566 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,566 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.49 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $54.67 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 859,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 97,332 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $54,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Progressive Investment Management Corp Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for about 2.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 168 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $124,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.