Samsung’s The Frame Perfectly Blends Technology, Art And Sustainability

I have lost track of how many decisions I’ve made since I began my MOTO (makeover takeover) process last year. I’ve nailed down paint color, window treatments, pillows, throws, rug, and furniture options and yet the decisions keep on coming. Right now, I am staring at my unfinished gallery wall wishing it would magically become self-aware and figure itself out. Even though I have a vision of what I want it to be, the execution is easier said than done. Namely, the amount of frame options out there makes my head spin and I kinda just want someone to tell me “this is what you should do and it will look awesome”. Well, fortunately for me I work for a pretty famous interior designer! What luck! So last week, I sheepishly asked Em if she could help me figure out the right frames for my gallery wall because frankly, I am all out of decision-making energy in this area. She graciously agreed so now my gallery wall is in much better hands. But first, let me give you a sense of what I am going for…