ST. CLOUD -- Three people are charged in an incident where a St. Cloud man said he was beaten and robbed at knifepoint after buying drugs from one of them. Prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Omar Ahmed Abdi of St. Cloud and 30-year-old Mursal Fatah Shire of Waite Park with aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. A third suspect, 31-year-old Chantel Schardin of St. Cloud, is charged with one count of aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery.