Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan recently jumped on an interview with Metal Hammer to chat about the band’s upcoming, seventh studio album. As reported by Consequence of Sound, he was asked on what the new music from Slipknot is sounding like, he said, “It’s awesome that you don’t know anything about it because once again, pretty much everything you require from us is inline once again. Meaning, we’re here, we’re happening and some of the most incredible music is happening. This is a very special time in life.”