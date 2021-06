America was first introduced to Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmillerkeyes) on season 23 of ABC’s The Bachelor, where she competed for the love of leading man Colton Underwood. These days, the former Miss North Carolina USA is enjoying life off-camera alongside boyfriend Dean Unglert—whom she met during season six of Bachelor in Paradise—and taking the next step with the purchase of their first home together in Summerlin. Here, we catch up with the social media star on Las Vegas living and what’s next.