If you see these things that look like odd bird houses, go ahead, let yourself do a double take. Slow down and check them out, what is behind those doors? Believe it or not, it is a library. Yep, not one where you need a special card to 'check things out.' Not one where you need to bring the book back in two weeks, in fact, if you loved the book that much, you can keep it. You won't get a fine in the mail, and no one will ever know.