Lady Maroons win four of five recently

The Lady Panthers brought home another State Championship in Track and Field on Saturday, May 22 following three days of great competition and cool weather. Individual results were as follows: Bryli Groll; 1st - 400 Meter, 1st - 800 Meter, 2nd - 1600 Meter; Kylee Dayton; 1st - 100 Meter Hurdles, 2nd - 300 Meter Hurdles, 2nd - High Jump. Emmie Barnes; 4th - 300 Meter Hurdles, 4th - Long Jump, 2nd - Triple Jump. 4X400 - 1st Kylee Dayton, Bryli Groll, Reagan Teichert, Abby Johnson. 4X800 - 4th Whytney Murdock, Kylee King, Reagan Teichert, Abby Johnson. 1600 Sprint Medley - 4th Whytney Murdock, Gracie Himmerich, Reagan Teichert, Abby Johnson. Tana Teichert - 3rd - Pole Vault, 2nd - Long Jump, 5th - Triple Jump, 4th -Shot Put.