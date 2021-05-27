Lady Maroons win four of five recently

(Robinson) – The RHS Lady Maroons took both games of a Monday doubleheader with Red Hill. In game one, the Lady Maroons jumped out to an early lead on their way to the 12-3 victory. Callie Dickerson was the winning pitcher going five innings allowing three runs on two hits, walking six, and striking out six. In game two, RHS put up five runs in the top of the first en route to the 11-5 win. Kyrsten White pitched four innings allowing five runs on eight hits, striking out three, and walking one for the win. Kori Calvert came off the bench to pitch the final three frames. The Lady Maroons are 10-4 on the season and 5-1 in the LIC. They will be on the road this afternoon for a 4:30 pm first pitch against Mt. Carmel.