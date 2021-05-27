Cancel
Music

Tony Iommi’s Reason for Quitting Jethro Tull

By Martin Kielty
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tony Iommi said he decided to reunite Black Sabbath instead of staying with Jethro Tull in 1968 because he wanted to build a team rather than be part of an established group. Sabbath were known as Earth until their split, after which Iommi joined Ian Anderson’s band for a brief period. In a new episode of Backstaged: The Devil in Metal, he explained why he soon wanted to reunite with Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, despite their recent disbandment.

