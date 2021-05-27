Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 4,129 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,293 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).