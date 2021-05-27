Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 4,129 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Management#Wealth Management#Jefferies Financial Group#Investment Management#Equity Investment#Holding Company#Lowe S Companies Inc#Sec#Rwm Asset Management Llc#Perennial Advisors Llc#Nyse Low#Peg#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Citigroup#Companies Lowe#Marketbeat Com#Share Volume#Retailer#Corporate Insiders#Hedge Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 130,388 Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. A number of other institutional investors and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Sells 75,566 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,566 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 463 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $16.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.45.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,668 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of EPAM Systems worth $62,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 582.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,631 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,457 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $37,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $124,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fosun International Ltd Purchases 1,270 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 230.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 168 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target at $184.25

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.38.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Fosun International Ltd Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 30,086 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LULU. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.94.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $294,206.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) PT at $15.08

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $253,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Other institutional investors also...