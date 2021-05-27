Cancel
Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

By John Adams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

