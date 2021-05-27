Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,682 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $87,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.