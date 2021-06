THE WOODLANDS, TX - By Zac ThreadgillI - Threadgill Financial - You want to retire before age 65 when you would qualify for Medicare, but you’re afraid of high health insurance premiums? I know your frustration. Health insurance premiums are one of my biggest expenses. Many people wait to 65 to retire because the cost to buy health insurance on the exchange is high. For example, at age 60, premiums range from about $750 per person per month up to $1,250 per person per month. If you hoped to retire with a budget of $5,000 per month, this is a significant portion of the cost.