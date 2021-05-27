Symmetry Investments LP Has $9.11 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)
Symmetry Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 210.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 2.9% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com