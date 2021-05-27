Symmetry Investments LP Has $9.11 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.