Symmetry Investments LP Has $9.11 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSymmetry Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 210.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 2.9% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $49.45 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,265,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $49,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
EAM Investors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Luna Innovations worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $182,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Other large investors also...
Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $102.08 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 101,976 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $102,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $54.67 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 859,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 97,332 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $54,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Martin Investment Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $31.86 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.11 Million

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report sales of $185.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.47 million to $185.75 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $175.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Private Management Group Inc. Has $23.99 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $35.47 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $662,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $51.69 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,973,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $51,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Swiss National Bank Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of QTS Realty Trust worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Atria Investments LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.86 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is Discerene Group LP’s 5th Largest Position

Discerene Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 117,769 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for 5.3% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Discerene Group LP owned about 0.08% of Halliburton worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.