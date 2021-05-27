Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$141.00

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.77.