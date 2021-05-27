Cancel
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$141.00

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.77.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$14.31 Average PT from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.63.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Increases PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $50.00

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.22.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $520.00

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.69.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $24.90

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.90.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $163.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.40.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells C$7,737,221.52 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,761.36.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

AMG National Trust Bank Sells 9,399 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Raises Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$50.00

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STZHF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Price Target at $28.00

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$13.00

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cameco (TSE:CCO) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.08.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.