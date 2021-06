(Hutsonville) – Hustonville’s Isabel Sheets pitched a complete game shut-out of St. Elmo Saturday. The Lady Tigers got on the board in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to the 7-0 win. Sheets pitched seven innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out 20, and walking one. Sheets also helped her cause by hitting a home run in the fifth. Hutsonville saw the ball well racking up nine hits. Krescene Holscher, Madi Kingery, and Brenna Higginbotham all managed multiple hits for the Lady Tigers. With the win, they improve to 9-1 on the season and play Martinsville this afternoon at Martinsville at 4:30 pm.