Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Aquarium Drunkard Book Club :: Chapter Five

aquariumdrunkard.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the stacks. It’s Aquarium Drunkard’s Book Club, our recurring column of recent (or not so recent) recommended reading. Your librarians this month are Kyle Fortinsky, Alex Tobin, and Jason P. Woodbury. The Foghorn’s Lament, Jennifer Lucy Allen: Jennifer Lucy Allan’s obsession with foghorns began in 2012, when...

aquariumdrunkard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Anderson
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Jeff Vandermeer
Person
Michael Moorcock
Person
Jean Knight
Person
Brian Eno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Club#Classic Rock#Classic Literature#Popular Fiction#Punk Rock#Aquarium Drunkard#Foghorn#Australian#French#Gothic#Native American#Land Of Little Rain#Indians#The Malaco Records Story#The Last Soul Company#Stax#Nola#Cia#U S A#Lighthouse Keepers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Intel
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Argentina
Related
Books & Literaturelegalnews.com

Next WLAM Literary Ladies Book Club meeting June 24

The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will present its next Literary Ladies Book Club on Thursday, June 24, beginning at 6 p.m. via Zoom. For the June meeting, the club will be discussing “You are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life” by Jen Sincero.
Books & Literaturecomic-con.org

Our May Book Club Reads!

Chula Vista's pick for May was Death of Superman by Dan Jurgens. Known as the biggest story ever, the Justice League and Superman unite to battle a hulking monster named Doomsday. The Man of Steel finally meets his match and battles to protect the city that he loves from Doomsday as he terrorizes downtown Metropolis. By the battle’s end Doomsday is dead; however, Superman is fatally wounded and “dies” in the arms of Lois Lane.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Indy Book Club’s June Selection: ‘Every Heart a Doorway’

Most kids who grew up on fantasy novels have asked themselves: what happened to Dorothy when she returned home from Oz, to Alice after she left Wonderland, or to Susan after she was barred from Narnia? Seanan McGuire explores this question in Every Heart a Doorway, the first installment in a series that follows the lives of teenagers who return from magical worlds. As students at Eleanor West’s Home for Wayward Children, they cope with life in the real world even as they long to return to their versions of fairyland. Whether that’s a landscape of rainbow roads or a stark place of shadows and silence, what all those other worlds have in common is that for each child, they were the place they felt most at home, where they were free to be themselves. Only now they’re in a boarding school for misfits.
Books & LiteratureSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

My three book clubs: Drama thumps comedy as monologues bomb

Not every book I read last month was the bomb. In fact, one of them I probably would have booed off the stage. But with book club gatherings feeling more normal, the books were just a small part of the festivities. I am looking forward to a summer of book clubs where we can share food, drinks and closer quarters.
Books & Literaturemyeasternshoremd.com

Dr. Toughlove’s Book Club

Dr. Toughlove has decided that a book that focuses on friendship would be a wonderful selection for this month’s column. As children complete the current school year and re-establish relationships, there is no better time than the present to review a book called “Lost and Found” by Oliver Jeffers. Oliver...
Books & LiteratureAthens News

Cookbook Book Club (Virtual Program)

Join us virtually for a unique monthly event that combines the joy of a book club with the deliciousness of a dinner club. Each month, we will choose a recipe from a cook book. Then, at some point during the month, each participant will make that recipe. When we reconvene, we will discuss the recipe we all made, any changes we made to it, and other cooking tips and tricks.
Books & Literaturelakeandsumterstyle.com

Book Club: This Tender Land

It is the summer of 1932 at the Lincoln Indian Training School in Minnesota, a boarding school housing Native American children forcibly taken from parents, stripped of their heritage, and forced to provide free labor for local people. Although not Native American, almost thirteen-year-old Odie and his sixteen-year-old brother Albert O’Banion are orphans who have been sequestered at the school for four years.
Books & Literaturerivetedlit.com

Join Us for Virtual Book Club!

Our next book club pick is The Sky Blues by Robbie Couch!. The Black Kids, Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From, Legendborn, These Violent Delights, Love & Olives, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, Wings of Ebony, The Last Magician, and Take Me Home Tonight. Now we’re...
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Terry Pratchett Book Club

Wanting to be the most famous person in the world is probably bad, right? Right?. They finish making the film and Ginger and Victor talk about what their goals were before Holy Wood was an option. Ginger has decided that Holy Wood is creating all sorts of opportunities for people to discover themselves, and she wants to be the most famous person in the world. Victor is a bit more concerned; he thinks that Holy Wood is using them all somehow. Back at the University, the Bursar has unearthed all of Riktor’s notes because Ridcully wants to go over them; he finds a section on the machine they’re trying to deal with and notices something about “measuring reality,” and tucks that bit away for further perusal. Detritus tries to court Ruby, but she expects a more modern approach to things, not just being thumped in the head with the rock. Gaspode trains Victor on how to ask for a day off from filming so he can go back to the city and get someone to look at the Boke of the Film. They try to translate some of the early entries with no success.
Books & Literaturekuer.org

RadioWest Book Club: 'One Hundred Years Of Solitude''

On Monday, June 7, 2021, the RadioWest Book Club met via Zoom with Dr. Alejandro Quin to discuss One Hundred Years of Solitude, by Gabriel García Márquez. Dr. Alejandro Quin is an Associate Professor of Spanish and Latin American Studies at the University of Utah. RadioWest excutive producer Cristy Meiners...
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Five SFF Books That Set Sail for Adventure

There’s something comforting about standing in the surf on a beach when your feet sink ankle-deep in the sand and the waves roll in and the saltwater splashes up to your knees. There’s something mysterious about the vast unknown of the sea, how terrifyingly deep it is, and the strange things that lurk beneath the surface. There’s something thrilling about the waves, how they can softly lap against the shore or violently crash against it, how they can gently rock a boat or toss it about depending on their mood.
Theater & Dancedebatepost.com

Book Review: From Zadie Smith to Pablo Toro

Narrator and essayist, the British Zadie Smith (1975) says that she chose very early to be the daughter of the novel. “Pretty much everything else was subjugated to that overriding passion: reading stories,” he notes. “And one of the reasons that led me to write my own novels is that they open a window to the possibility of studying outside of any teacher or school,” he adds in an essay dedicated to Joni Mitchell, which goes through Seneca and Kierkegaard to finish speaking of artistic identity: “the worst thing that can happen to an artist is to exist only as a tool of the epiphany of another”. This volume brings together some thirty essays by the author of White teeth, in which he freely and shrewdly displays his curious intelligence, his rich range of readings and references, from literature and philosophy to pop music. Whether he’s talking about Facebook, Brexit, Philip Roth, or the differences in dance between Michael Jackson and Prince, his gaze is always revealing and inspiring.
Books & Literatureeastlothiancourier.com

Tim's Book, Road of Legends, Chapter 18

The mist was slowly lifting but it still cast a grey veil over the glen. Izzy tried to calm herself, breathing heavily and focusing on what to do. She decided to try find Ewen. She returned to his tent. His sleeping bag and cooking utensils were still inside, it looked...
Bowie, TXbowienewsonline.com

‘The Exiles’ June selection for book club

The June adult book club selection at the Bowie Public Library is “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline. A copy can be requested at the library and book discussion will be at 12:30 p.m. on June 25. According to the Amazon book listing, the author of the bestseller “Orphan Train”...