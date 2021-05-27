Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share
Wall Street brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Fabrinet reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.www.modernreaders.com