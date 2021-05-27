Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Wayfair posted earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.