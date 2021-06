WALNUT GROVE, Calif. — Roughly 1,115 miles of levees protect farms, cities and people around the Sacramento and San Joaquin Delta. To tame the water in Delta, 20th century Chinese laborers from the recently completed Transcontinental Railroad were enlisted to build 4-by-12 foot dirt mound levees with little more than just shovels and wheelbarrows. When completed, over a half million acres of swamp were transformed into some of California’s most valuable farmland.