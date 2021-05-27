Cancel
2009 Summer St., Stamford, CT Welcomes 3 New Tenants: Choyce Peterson Exclusive Listing Agent

By Tabitha Berg
Cover picture for the article(NORWALK, Conn.) — NEWS: Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced the successful completion of leases for three new tenants at 2009 Summer Street in Stamford, Connecticut. The Choyce Peterson agency team, Vice President Adam Cognetta and Associate Casey McKnight, has been the exclusive listing agent since 2020 representing the Landlord, The Field Group (TFG), in each transaction for 2009 Summer Street.

