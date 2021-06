The Clubhouse app is a new phenomenon in the social media space. The Clubhouse app allows you to create your own audio-only chat rooms and discuss, chat, or interact with your friends, followers, or family members. This new format of audio-only interaction gave birth to Twitter Spaces. Yes, Twitter has come up with its very own Clubhouse-like feature. Here you can create audio-only chat rooms, which anyone can connect or listen to. In this post, we share a complete guide on everything you need to know to get started using Twitter Spaces.