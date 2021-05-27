Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 2.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com