Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 2.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wba#Boots#Credit Suisse Group#Nasdaq Inc#Retail Investors#Retail Price#Stock Price#Stock Investors#Sec#Krane Funds Advisors Llc#Bogart Wealth Llc#Nasdaq Wba#Peg#Morgan Stanley#Retail Pharmacy Usa#Marketbeat Com#Investment#Company#Retail Products#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Walgreens
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 2,800 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 17,031 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atria Investments LLC Purchases 13,419 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 311,202 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311,202 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Lifted to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,787 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,631 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $56,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Sells 75,566 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,566 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “. Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. JOYY has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 130,388 Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. A number of other institutional investors and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1,450 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. A number of other hedge funds have also recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American Financial Group Inc. Sells 160,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.0% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,152 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $67,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,435 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2,459.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also...