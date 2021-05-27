Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Friends’ Cast Reveals the One Thing They Disliked About the Show

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Friends: The Reunion is generally a very light affair. For 100 minutes, the six core cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — wander the reconstructed sets from the series, read scripts from classic episodes, and answer questions about the show from fans and host James Corden. Personal problems, contracts disputes, the entire Joey spinoff series; they’re all left totally unmentioned.

katsfm.com
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Time#Cast Members#Friends#Classic Episodes#Stars#Host James Corden#Bits#Scripts#Answer Questions#Live Grubs#Personal Problems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesentrepreneurshandbook.co

How Team Negotiation Made a Group of Friends Each $20 Million A Year

Friends, one of the most successful sitcoms in television history, ended twenty years ago. The reruns, however, live on and on and on. As Chandler might say — could they be any more repeated? The jokes may have dated, but one thing that hasn't dated is the earnings of the six main cast members.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

The Friends cast reveal what their characters would be doing today

The long-awaited Friends reunion is officially almost here! Ahead of the episode, which is set to stream on HBO Max from 27 May, the Friends cast have been discussing what they reckon their characters would be up to in 2021, more than 26 years after the show first aired - and their answers are pretty accurate.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Friends: The Reunion Full-Length Trailer Shows the Cast Together at Last

HBO Max debuted the official trailer and key art for Friends: The Reunion, debuting THURSDAY, MAY 27 on HBO Max. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
TV SeriesTODAY.com

'Friends' cast shares first details from their big reunion show

The long-awaited “Friends” reunion will be here faster than it takes Rachel to mess up an order at Central Perk. The cast graces the cover of People magazine's May 31 issue, and they talked about what it was like reuniting to reminisce about the landmark ‘90s sitcom on the upcoming HBO Max special.
TV Seriestoofab.com

Friends Cast On Filming 'Emotional' Reunion Special, Reveal Where Their Characters Would Be Now

"It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed." The "Friends" cast is opening up about filming the highly-anticipated reunion special. While speaking with PEOPLE for their latest cover story, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer recalled reuniting for the HBO unscripted special 17 years after the show wrapped.
TV SeriesFOXBusiness

Friends cast makes bank outside of the show with business ventures

These "Friends" are the original influencers – and they continue to capitalize and cash in on their likeability. The stars of "Friends" have raked in lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Coca-Cola, L’Oreal and Emirates Airline, among others over the years, decades after the mega-hit sitcom ended in 2004. And the upcoming reunion on being streamed on HBO Max on May 27 to celebrate the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary will likely lead to even more buzzy business ventures for the cast members – outside of their syndication revenue paychecks.
TV Seriesfiz-x.com

‘Friends’ Fans Are Not Happy About One Cast Member Not Included In The Reunion

Seventeen years after the series ended, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross will come back to sit on the couch in Central Perk once again. Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max later this month, with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in tow, along with special guests BTS, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Justin Bieber, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, and Kit Harington, for some reason. The special will also feature appearances from recurring cast members, including Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Jill), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice).
TV SeriesRefinery29

The Cast Of Friends Revealed A Secret Offscreen Romance That May Break The Internet

The six iconic characters of '90s sitcom Friends had their fair share of crushes, kisses, and even full-blown serious relationships with each other. But the real-life cast has always maintained that offscreen, they're all just friends. However, during the highly-anticipated Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max, (spoilers ahead) the actors dropped a huge bombshell: Two of the cast members weren't always platonic.
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

'Friends' Cast Says The 1 Thing Fans Won't Want To Hear

They will be “Friends” forever ― but the cast of the iconic sitcom won’t be reuniting again publicly to talk old times. As the tearful proceedings wrapped up on HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion,” which premiered Thursday, Courteney Cox made the surprising declaration. “Honestly, this will really make me cry,...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Friends fans have one complaint about reunion

Friends: The Reunion was everything we've all been waiting for and so much more. The one-off special paid tribute to the famous sitcom and saw the main cast reunited, looking back at their time on the show together and revisiting the original set. It had all the makings for great...
TV Seriesnewsverses.com

‘Buddies’ co-creators say sitcom’s lack of range wasn’t intentional

The creatives answerable for bringing “Buddies” to life on the small display screen are talking up in regards to the present’s lack of range. Sequence creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and government producer Kevin Shiny referenced the sitcom’s all-White solid and stated if the present had been to have premiered immediately, the solid can be totally different.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Friends Creators Spill MORE Tea, Talk Diversity, Reveal The Romance The Cast FOUGHT Them Over

Now that we’ve heard from the iconic cast of Friends, what about the major players behind the scenes?. The Friends reunion gave us a lot of juicy details about the production of the beloved ‘90s sitcom, as well as plenty of nostalgic moments for fans of the series. But while the cast came together to reminisce about their iconic ten-year run onscreen, The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Marta Kauffman, Kevin Bright, and David Crane, the creators of the series, to share their perspective on the reunion and the legacy of the show.