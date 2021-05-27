Cancel
Maryland State

Maryland Surpasses 6 Million Vaccinations

 14 days ago

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has now surpassed 6 million total COVID-19 vaccinations, as the state's key health metrics continue to decline. 69.1% of Adults, 88.1% of Seniors With At Least One Dose. In total, Maryland has reported 6,012,515 vaccinations. According to official CDC data, 69.1% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, outpacing the national rate (61.8%), and putting the state less than one point from reaching President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults vaccinated by Independence Day. More than 88% of Maryland seniors have received at least one dose.

