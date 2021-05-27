Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mid-Day Market Update: Anaplan Drops After Q1 Earnings; Vertex Energy Shares Surge

By Lisa Levin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.36% to 34,445.97 while the NASDAQ rose 0.14% to 13,757.62. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.27% to 4,207.27.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,191,140 cases with around 591,950 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 27,369,090 cases and 315,230 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,274,690 COVID-19 cases with 454,420 deaths. In total, there were at least 168,450,710 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,499,710 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrial shares climbed 1.1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN), up 17%, and Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), up 10%.

In trading on Thursday, utilities shares fell 0.4%.

Top Headline

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.

Dollar Tree posted quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, exceeding market estimates of $1.40 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $6.48 billion, versus analysts’ estimates of $6.41 billion.

Dollar Tree said it sees FY21 earnings of $5.80 to $6.05 per share.

Equities Trading UP

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares shot up 27% to $4.0388 after the company, and Gunvor, announced they signed a 10-year LNG agreement for 3 million tonnes per annum.

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) got a boost, shooting 47% to $11.31 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $25 price target.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares were also up, gaining 116% to $3.85 after the company announced it will acquire a Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million.

Equities Trading DOWN

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) shares tumbled 17% to $4.6855 after the company reported pricing of upsized $12 million registered direct offering of 2.564 million shares.

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) were down 12% to $50.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also announced CFO David H. Morton, Jr will depart the company later this year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) was down, falling 13% to $16.33. NextGen Healthcare posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY22.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $66.30, while gold traded down 0.5% to $1,892.50.

Silver traded down 0.4% Thursday to $27.77 while copper rose 2.6% to $4.6485.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.47%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.34% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.02%, French CAC 40 rose 0.92% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 1.23%.

Italy’s consumer confidence index surged to 110.6 in May from 102.3 in the prior month, while manufacturing confidence index gained to 110.2 from 106. German GfK Consumer Climate Indicator rose to -7 for June from a revised reading of -8.6 in May.

Economics

US durable goods orders fell 1.3% in April.

The US economy expanded by an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter following a 4.3% growth in the prior three-month period.

US initial jobless claims fell by 38,000 to 406,000 last week.

US pending home sales fell 4.4% in April.

US natural-gas supplies gained 115 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
48K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Day#Initial Jobless Claims#Nasdaq Stock Market#Quarterly Earnings#Stock Trading#Price Index#Nasdaq Inc#Dow#S P#Johns Hopkins University#Titan Machinery Inc#Titn#Aqms#Dltr#Lng#Rzlt#Oppenheimer#Vtnr#Cfo David H Morton#Nextgen Healthcare Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
Brazil
Related
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-day market update: Gold rises over 1%, Harpoon Therapeutics shares plummet

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.39% to 34,713.33 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 13,789.21. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.69% to 4,221.95. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,326,410 cases with around 596,430 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,574,350 cases and 340,700 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,803,470 COVID-19 cases with 469,380 deaths. In total, there were at least 172,189,880 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,702,660 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Five Below Delivers Blowout Q1 Earnings; Shares Pop 6% After-Hours

Specialty discount retailer Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) delivered a blowout quarter with both earnings and revenue outpacing the Street’s expectations driven by elevated consumer demand. Shares were up 3% in early trading on Friday. Earnings for the quarter stood at $0.88 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.65 per share....
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-afternoon market update: Nasdaq gains 200 points, DocuSign shares jump following strong Q1 results

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.43% to 34,726.62 while the NASDAQ rose 1.49% to 13,817.37. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.83% to 4,227.56. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,326,410 cases with around 596,430 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,574,350 cases and 340,700 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,803,470 COVID-19 cases with 469,380 deaths. In total, there were at least 172,189,880 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,702,660 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Retail Stock Sees Options Surge After Post-Earnings Pop

The shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) are up 3.6% to trade at $184.55 at last check, earlier up as high as $191.26. The positive price action comes after the department store name reported first-quarter profits of 88 cents per share -- higher than the anticipated 65 cents -- as well as revenue in line with estimates. The company also provided an upbeat second-quarter forecast, resulting in no fewer than five analysts upping their price targets in response. The highest adjustment was from Jefferies to $300 from $260.
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-day market update: Gold down 2%, Community Bankers Trust shares spike higher

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.07% to 34,623.16 while the NASDAQ fell 0.55% to 13,680.32. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.14% to 4,202.12. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,307,940 cases with around 595,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,441,980 cases and 337,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,720,080 COVID-19 cases with 467,700 deaths. In total, there were at least 171,711,450 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,692,580 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

CooTek Stock Drops on Missing Q1 Earnings, Falling DAUs

Mobile internet company CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTK) reported a first-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 24% year-on-year to $81.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $80 million. Mobile Advertising revenue declined 24% Y/Y to $80.4 million, and Other revenue rose 94% Y/Y to $1.1 million. Average daily active users (DAUs)...
Financial Reportsstreetwisereports.com

DocuSign Shares Gain 17% on Q1 Earnings and Positive FY Outlook

Cloud document management software company DocuSign Inc. (DOCU:NASDAQ), which claims to provide "the world's #1 eSignature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud," yesterday announced financial results for Q1/22 ended April 30, 2021. DocuSign's CEO Dan Springer commented, "We've increasingly become the way people agree in this emerging anywhere...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $163.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.91 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Zoom Video Shares Pull Back After Q1 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) shares traded lower by 0.3% on Wednesday after the company reported blowout first-quarter earnings numbers but warned investors that a slowdown is coming in the quarters ahead. Zoom Video reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.32 on $956.2 million in revenue. Both numbers topped consensus...
Energy Industryvaluethemarkets.com

Vertex Energy (VTNR) surges 500% in Shell deal! Can it continue?

Texas-based Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) has witnessed an incredible surge in its share price over the past seven days. The Vertex share price has risen over 382%, in the past week alone, netting big gains for loyal shareholders. But it was up almost 500% at the height of investor speculation.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Advance Auto Parts Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.34 per share

(RTTNews) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year. The company's earnings totaled $185.93 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $43.59 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter. Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Surges Following Acquisition News; Protalix BioTherapeutics Shares Slide

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.05% to 34,594.18 while the NASDAQ fell 0.16% to 13,715.08. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.02% to 4,202.76. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,287,570 cases with around 595,210 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,307,830 cases and 335,100 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,624,480 COVID-19 cases with 465,190 deaths. In total, there were at least 171,196,260 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,565,440 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; iRhythm Technologies Shares Plunge

`Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.33% to 34,689.77 while the NASDAQ rose 0.16% to 13,758.43. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.30% to 4,214.55. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,287,570 cases with around 595,210 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,307,830 cases and 335,100 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,624,480 COVID-19 cases with 465,190 deaths. In total, there were at least 171,196,260 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,565,440 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce earnings per share of $2.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
MarketsSchaeffer's Investment Research

AAP Moves Higher After Beating Q1 Earnings Estimates

Advanced Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) stepped into the earnings confessional this morning, reporting first-quarter earnings of $3.34 per share, which beat Wall Street's projections while its revenue of $3.33 billion was in line with estimates. In addition, comparable-store sales for the quarter increased slightly more than was forecasted, after the automotive parts provider saw strong sales growth from both the "do-it-yourself" crowd and professional customers. In response, AAP is slightly higher, last seen up 1.2% to trade at $196.88 in electronic trading.
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Macy's Stock a Buy After Q1 Earnings?

Macy's (NYSE:M) benefitted from the American Rescue Plan, that saw over $300 billion in stimulus checks sent to consumers in March and April, by reporting a better than expected first-quarter on May 18. Wall Street analysts were expecting improvement from the retailer compared to last year when its stores were shut, but few were expecting this level of performance.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Vertex Energy's Stock Stock About To Hit Resistance?

This means a particular level could be important for a long time. The importance may last for weeks, months, or even years. This is why shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) may soon hit resistance. Vertex has soared by over 500% in just one week. This was the result of...
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-afternoon market update: Dow rises 90 points; Cloudera shares spike higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 34,620 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 13,766.75. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.09% to 4,207.71. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,264,560 cases with around 594,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,175,040 cases and 331,890 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,545,550 COVID-19 cases with 462,790 deaths. In total, there were at least 170,749,250 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,550,970 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Padding Gains on Surging Commodity Prices

Energy stocks extended Tuesday's surge late in the afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 3.3%, the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) climbing 3.6% and the Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rallying 4.4%. The Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 0.5%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled...