MAI Capital Management Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)
MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,518 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of MAI Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.