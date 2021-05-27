Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 7,335 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)
Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,150 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.