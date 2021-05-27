Cancel
Nassau County, NY

Hurricane season starts June 1 — be prepared

 11 days ago

The official start of the Atlantic Ocean hurricane season is June 1 — next Tuesday. From now through November, we must be prepared for a storm to come out of nowhere and wreak havoc across Long Island, as Tropical Storm Isaias proved last summer. It was a swift-moving tempest that slammed Nassau County with heavy winds, knocking down more than a thousand trees and 338 electric and phone lines, leaving tens of thousands of residents without power for days.

