Lady Gaga and J.Lo sell ‘well’ building seal, but it’s a payday, not a PSA

By Michael McAuliff, Kaiser Health News
Marietta Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewers could be excused for thinking Robert De Niro was just being a good fella in an ad promoting safe buildings amid the covid pandemic, along with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Michael B. Jordan. They would be wrong. De Niro and the other A-list celebs are...

www.mdjonline.com
State
Ohio State
Person
J Lo
Person
Seal
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
De Niro
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Deepak Chopra
Person
John Scofield
Person
Robert De Niro
#Seals#Hbo#Iwbi#Bravo#Mtv#Tbs#Fx#Paramount#Cnbc#Cnn#Ispot Tv#Goldman Sachs#Dreams#Leed#Oberlin College#Brown University#Psa#Celebs#Real Estate#Ad Age
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
