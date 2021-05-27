Cancel
Wildlife

Wakefield institute will use cameras, acoustic receivers, tags to study sharks off RI

providencejournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhode Island shark researcher Jon Dodd has a busy summer ahead of him. Dodd, executive director of the Atlantic Shark Institute in Wakefield, will spend the summer trying to catch and tag a couple dozen sharks, dropping video cameras into the water to peek at them in their natural habitat and monitoring acoustic equipment to get a better idea of their travel patterns off the coast of Rhode Island.

www.providencejournal.com
Rhode Island State
