Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,928 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,314 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Buys 300 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of MicroStrategy worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Sells 75,566 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,566 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 70,833 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 70,833 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $2,627,904.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $58,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $16.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.45.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $124,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 68,682 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,682 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $87,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Insider Selling: Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Sells 7,783 Shares of Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,099 shares in the company, valued at $112,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 168 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $294,206.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) PT at $15.08

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.