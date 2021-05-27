Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,928 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.