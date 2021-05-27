Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,144 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)
Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com