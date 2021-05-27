Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,144 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LULU. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.94.