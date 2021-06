West Ham and Leicester look set to go head to head for the signature of Fenerbahce star Attila Szalai, according to reports. Szalai has only been at Fenerbahce for six months, but it looks like they could turn a quick profit on him. The Hungary international started 21 goals in the Turkish Super Lig after his arrival and scored three goals. Mainly operating as a centre-back, he can also play on the left flank of defence.