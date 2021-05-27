Pepperdine Professor Alicia Jessop Drafts College Athlete Economic Freedom Act to Protect Legal Rights of Student-Athletes

In May 2021, the Board of Regents approved the Athletics Student Fee to be assessed via a headcount model. Students at UNM have always paid fees to support the Athletics programs at the University, but the method in which these fees are assessed was changed by the Board of Regents in May 2021 to become a flat rate, per semester fee. The Athletics fee is used to support the Athletics programs at the University and is intended to offset costs associated with student support, team travel, and other costs which benefit student-athletes. UNM students receive free admission to all athletic events and are eligible for a number of student specific events and promotions offered by the Athletics program.