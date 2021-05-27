Cancel
Pepperdine Professor Alicia Jessop Drafts College Athlete Economic Freedom Act to Protect Legal Rights of Student-Athletes

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Jessop, associate professor of sport administration at Seaver College, has worked this year with Connecticut senator Chris Murphy on drafting the College Athlete Economic Freedom Act, a bill aimed to restore the publicity rights of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) student-athletes. The right of publicity is a right under state law recognized by a large majority of American states that allows individuals to commercially benefit from the use of their names, images, and likenesses. Historically, however, the NCAA has prohibited student-athletes from exercising this right.

