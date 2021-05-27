Pepperdine Professor Alicia Jessop Drafts College Athlete Economic Freedom Act to Protect Legal Rights of Student-Athletes
Alicia Jessop, associate professor of sport administration at Seaver College, has worked this year with Connecticut senator Chris Murphy on drafting the College Athlete Economic Freedom Act, a bill aimed to restore the publicity rights of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) student-athletes. The right of publicity is a right under state law recognized by a large majority of American states that allows individuals to commercially benefit from the use of their names, images, and likenesses. Historically, however, the NCAA has prohibited student-athletes from exercising this right.