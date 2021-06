The Palestinian Authority has once again endangered the health of its population to vilify Israel, said AIPAC in a statement. It said, the Palestinian Authority has once again endangered the health of its population to vilify Israel. When Israel delivered 100,000 COVID vaccines to the PA on June 18, the PA returned 90,000 doses—falsely claiming that their June 30 expiration date made them impossible to use and implying that Israel was reneging on its offer to help Palestinians.