MLB

Cleveland is Schrödinger’s baseball team

By Merritt Rohlfing
coveringthecorner.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has become increasingly impossible to understand the Cleveland baseball team. Night after night they risk getting no-hit, their rotation is as thin as it’s been in a decade, and now the injury bug keeps biting them over and over. And yet, here we are, approaching Memorial Day, and Cleveland is just barely out of first place in the division, somehow hounding a Chicago team that is by most measures one of the best in the game when they’re healthy.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Plesac
Person
Josh Tomlin
Person
Satchel Paige
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Team#Yankees#He Got Game#Go Game#Cubs#Night Games#Tigers#Mariners#The White Sox#Royals#The Logan Allens#Mvp#Logan Allens#Cleveland#The Game#Chicago#Columbus#The Division#Bullpen#Starters
