Cleveland is Schrödinger’s baseball team
It has become increasingly impossible to understand the Cleveland baseball team. Night after night they risk getting no-hit, their rotation is as thin as it’s been in a decade, and now the injury bug keeps biting them over and over. And yet, here we are, approaching Memorial Day, and Cleveland is just barely out of first place in the division, somehow hounding a Chicago team that is by most measures one of the best in the game when they’re healthy.www.coveringthecorner.com