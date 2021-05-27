Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Barnes Group Stock Forecast, Price & News

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new research report indicates that this young IPO is beating out the industry's toughest competition, and it's takeover is just getting started. Barnes Group Inc. provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices. This segment also designs and manufactures hot runner systems, mold cavity sensors and process control systems, and precision high cavitation mold assemblies for injection molding applications; provides force and motion control solutions for various metal forming and other industrial markets; and designs and develops robotic grippers, end-of-arm tooling systems, sensors, and other automation components for intelligent robotic handling solutions and industrial automation applications. In addition, it manufactures and supplies precision mechanical products, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components used in transportation and industrial applications, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components. This segment sells its products primarily through its direct sales force and distribution channels. The Aerospace segment produces fabricated and precision machined components and assemblies for turbine engines; and nacelles and structures for commercial and defense-related aircraft. It also provides aircraft engine component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and defense market; and manufactures and delivers aerospace aftermarket spare parts. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing industry. The company was founded in 1857 and is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Control#Barnes Group Inc#Manufacturing Industry#Sales Systems#Ipo#Direct Sales#Commercial Products#Industrial And Aerospace#Industrial Technologies#Industrial Equipment#Industrial Applications#Electronics#Precision Components#Commercial Airlines#Defense Market#Distribution Channels#Packaging#Turbine Engines#End Markets#Bristol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

ITC Stock Prices – Prices Struck in a Range, Be Careful at the Support Zone!

ITC Stock Prices are Struck in Range for a very long time. The Market movements are limited between the narrow levels of 200 – 230. Looks like long-term investors who bought the stock, expecting Strong movements, are now confined between those narrow ranges. Can we expect some sharp moves in ITC? Well, take a look at the price chart.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Freight Forwarding Market Investment Analysis | DSV, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Freight Forwarding market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are DSV, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, Sinotrans, Expeditors International, NIPPON EXPRESS, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, DB Schenker, Sinotrans, CJ Korea Express, DACHSER, Dimerco, GEODIS.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Physiotherapy Market Pricing Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2026

The recent study on Physiotherapy market conducts a thorough assessment of this business vertical by elucidating the major development trends, restraints, challenges, and prospects that will define the industry dynamics in the forthcoming years. Proceeding further, it emphasizes on the key regional markets and identifies the top areas to further business expansion, while offering a detailed account of the established players in this domain. But that’s not all, it also explicates the footprint of the Covid-19 pandemic on the overall revenue generation and sheds light upon the prevalent business strategies adopted by leading organizations to adapt to the uncertainties in the industry.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Workhorse Group Stock Fell 24.4% in May

Shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) dipped 24.4% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many speculative, highly growth-dependent stocks saw significant pullbacks in the month, and the small-cap electric vehicle (EV) specialist participated in the pullback. The company reported its first-quarter results on May 10, announcing that...
Economyvaluethemarkets.com

Workhorse Group is the most shorted stock on NASDAQ. Is this fair?

Electric truck and drone business Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has become the most shorted stock on the NASDAQ. The Workhorse share price hit over $42 a share in February but has since fallen from grace. Why is this?. It’s down 72% from its 52-week high, yet up 289% from...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Financial Review: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) versus urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) and Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares urban-gro and Applied Industrial...
Boats & WatercraftsLife Style Extra

Global Yachting Group Share News

IN BRIEF: Three resolutions at GYG's AGM fail to garner enough votes. IN BRIEF: GYG suitor Harwood has longer to announce offer plans. (Sharecast News) - Superyacht service and supply company GYG reported a 7.7% fall in group revenue in its final results on Monday, to €58.9m (£51.2m). IN BRIEF:...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Service Procurement Market is Booming Worldwide With SAP Fieldglass, Beeline, DCR Workforce

Latest Research Study on Global Service Procurement Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Service Procurement Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Service Procurement. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SAP Fieldglass (United States), Beeline (United States), DCR Workforce (United States), Apsolut GmbH (Germany), PRO Unlimited (United States), PeopleFluent (United States), Provade (United States), PIXID (France), Upwork (United States), Field Nation (United States),
Stockspulse2.com

BLMN Stock Price: $33 Target By JPMorgan

The shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) have received a price target increase from $32 to $33 by JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) have received a price target increase from $32 to $33 by JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Target Price at $43.18

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.90.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Orbital Energy Group Stock Is Surging Today

Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:OEG) shares are trading higher by 64.2% at $5.83 Tuesday morning after the company announced its subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, reached an agreement with TEC on a 700-mile engineering and construction project across central Mississippi. Orbital Energy Group is a diversified energy infrastructure services company. Orbital...
Stockspulse2.com

ZM Stock Price: $480 Target By RBC Capital

The shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) have received a price target decrease from $550 to $480 by RBC Capital recently. These are the details. The shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) have received a price target decrease from $550 to $480 by RBC Capital recently. And RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg is keeping an “Outperform” rating on the company shares ahead of the earnings results.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Rising oil prices aid Gulf stocks, Dubai outperforms

Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, spurred by rising oil prices, with Dubai leading gains with help from its strengthening COVID-19 vaccination drive. Brent hit $71 and was trading at its highest since March, on expectations of growing fuel demand during the summer driving season in the United States. read more.
Stockspulse2.com

LEDS Stock Price: Over 5% Decrease Explanation

The stock price of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell by over 5% during intraday trading this morning. This is why it happened. The stock price of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell by over 5% during intraday trading this morning. Investors are responding negatively to an SEC filing from the company.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Europe Digital Forensics Market 2021 - Research Report, Demand, Price, By Application, Region and Forecast to 2028 | AccessData Group LLC, Cyfor, FireEye, Inc., Kroll, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc.

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Digital Forensics Market" Analysis, Europe Digital Forensics market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Digital Forensics industry. With the classified Europe Digital Forensics market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Marketspulse2.com

EDU Stock Price: $14.40 Target By Goldman Sachs

The shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) have received a $14.40 price target by Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) have received a price target decrease from $20.10 to $14.40 by Goldman Sachs. Even though Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho removed New Oriental Education from the brokerage’s “Conviction List,” a “Buy” rating on the shares was kept.
Marketspulse2.com

BYND Stock Price: $130 Target By Bernstein

The shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) have received a price target of $130 by Bernstein. These are the details. The shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) have received a price target of $130 by Bernstein. Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard had double upgraded Beyond Meat to “Outperform” from “Underperform.”