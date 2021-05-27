Cancel
Providence, RI

Quiet on set: A Providence school is replacing beloved drama teacher with computer science

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — Glenn Zienowicz doesn’t just teach middle schoolers how to perform. He teaches them how to fly. In play after play, Zienowicz, known as Mr. Zin, has inspired students at Nathan Bishop Middle School to reach deep into their adolescent souls and produce college-level performances. Everything he touches — the costumes, the sets, the lighting — turns to magic, parents and students say.

