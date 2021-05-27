MD AG Frosh Releases Guidance for Residential Tenants Facing Eviction
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has released “Residential Eviction in Maryland: Information for Tenants,” to help individuals and families who will be facing eviction, particularly due to nonpayment of rent during the COVID pandemic. The guidance issued by the Attorney General’s office is intended to help residential tenants understand their rights and where to look for legal help if an evictions lawsuit is filed against them.www.wcbcradio.com