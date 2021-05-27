MD AG Frosh Releases Guidance for Residential Tenants Facing Eviction

Governor Pritzker is releasing guidance for Illinois’ Phase Five reopening plan. Pritzker announced Friday that businesses and activities are able to reopen at full capacity when the state enters Phase Five June 11th. There will be no requirements for social distancing, but the practice will still be encouraged. Businesses also will not have to require daily health screenings for employees and visitors, but can set their own mitigation guidelines. Fully vaccinated people will not be required to wear masks unless required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws. Illinois is also lifting the outdoor mask requirement in schools in most situations. Masks will continue to be required on public transportation and in healthcare settings, schools, daycares, educational institutions, and group settings such as correctional facilities, veterans’ homes, long-term care facilities, and group homes.