Florida’s lawmakers may have been able to find a successful path for the new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, but whether it survives federal scrutiny still remains to be seen. Several controversial measures included in the new agreement, including the possibility of a casino being built in Miami, haven’t been received well by many people and legal challenges were to be expected. As the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the Department of the Interior (DoI) reviews the compact, the mayor of Miami Beach wants to make sure the members of the bureau understand the level of opposition to the agreement before the Bureau renders its final decision.