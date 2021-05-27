Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.76 million. A number of equities research analysts have...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled#Earnings Guidance#Moving Average#Citigroup#Quarterly Earnings#Worldwide Earnings#Average Earnings#Nasdaq Inc#Oled#Roth Capital#Susquehanna Bancshares#Pe#Universal Display#Marketbeat Com#Eps Guidance#Revenue Guidance#Target Price#Company#Equity#Stockholders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 311,202 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311,202 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$295.53 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce $295.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.17 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $258.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
modernreaders.com

BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.22.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.347-1.366 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-0.09 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.79 billion and the highest is $4.21 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Neovasc posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 6.6%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $230.45 and last traded at $229.44. 34,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,501,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.31. Several...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to announce $116.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $119.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Sells 31,262 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,797,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,262 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $50,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.02-12.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.25. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.92-3.00 EPS. A number of brokerages...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sheryl L. Conley Sells 6,200 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $86,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.23 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Needham & Company LLC Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $198.00

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report $7.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the lowest is $7.53 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.