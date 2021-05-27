Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.22.