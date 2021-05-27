Cancel
Violent Crimes

2021 Shotgun of the Year: Savage Renegauge

americanhunter.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year it seems we start looking sooner than ever for standouts amid all the gear produced annually by the shooting, hunting and outdoor industry. The past 12 months stand as testament to that. Indeed, the list we tabulated includes products covered as far back as 11 American Hunter print issues—such are the lengths we go to be sure no stone is left unturned in our spirited search, review and debate of the best of the best firearms, ammo and gear produced for hunters.

www.americanhunter.org
How to Find a Proper-Fitting Shotgun if You’re a Female Shooter

My first pull of a shotgun trigger was at a trap range with a gun that I had no business shooting. The 12-gauge Remington 870 was a perfectly fine shotgun, but I didn’t know anything about proper mount and technique at the time. With my heart pounding from the pressure of operating a shotgun in front of other people, my mind was preoccupied with remembering the sequence of loading the shell, sliding the pump-action, and disengaging the safety. I mimicked what everyone else was doing, loosely shouldered the gun, closed my eyes, and squeezed the trigger. Then I looked around for my assailant.
petersenshunting.com

Gun Review: Franchi Instinct SLX Shotgun

A sweet, stack-barrel 16-gauge for upland hunters. Back in junior-high days when we hunted pheasants, my buddy, Pat, carried a hand-me-down bolt-action 16-gauge with worn wooden stock but I never gave it much thought, carrying my brother’s 20-gauge pump until I, skipping over 16-gauge, got my own 12-gauge double-barrel. Like many, I had written off 16-gauge as a relic, there not being many – or any – choices in 16-gauge shotguns or ammunition in the hardware stores that were our main source of sporting arms and ammunition.
AllOutdoor.com

Beretta Introduces the Ultraleggero – The Lightest Steel Shotgun in the Field

Carrying a shotgun around all day whether it’s for bird season or just out to the trap or skeet range can be a chore sometimes. Most over-under shotguns don’t traditionally have slings and most shooters will opt to just carry the shotgun over the shoulder or slung under their arm. That being said, I don’t know anyone who has ever complained that a shotgun was “too light” and Beretta has now unveiled their lightweight Ultraleggero (literally “ultralight”) over-under shotgun for the hunting and sporting community. The shotgun is built off of the already existing Beretta 690 action, but trimmed down to be a sub 7lb over-under shotgun.
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Slide Action, Not Pump – The Burgess Folding Shotgun

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a photo of the Burgess Folding Shotgun which is one of my favorite lesser-known slide-action shotguns of the late 1800s. The shotgun literally folds/breaks in half by a hinge. That isn’t the weirdest part. As part of avoiding any sort of slide action or pump action patents, the sliding action is actuated in the grip. You pull the trigger guard as an entirety to the rear and then back forward.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Cornyn Teams Up With A Democrat On Gun Background Checks

You don't always see Republicans and Democrats working together in Washington, D.C. these days, and when it comes to gun issues, you hardly ever see Republicans and Democrats working together. Republican Texas Senator John Cornyn and Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy are reportedly working together to strengthen background checks on those...
LawCape Gazette

Fact-free gun legislation

One of the major issues we are seeing in gun legislation today is the utter lack of knowledge legislators have regarding the bills they are putting forth. More recently, this ignorance of how guns operate has cropped up with Senate Bill 6, which is being advertised as a magazine capacity limit bill. There are troves of studies showing that magazine capacity limits do not reduce gun crime, and criminals certainly don’t look up local gun laws before committing a crime. To see this, look no further than Chicago, which has one of the lowest magazine capacity limits yet was named the city with the highest murder rate in the country in 2020.
Violent CrimesConcord Monitor

Letter: Gun violence

I am appalled by the increasing frequency of gun violence in the United States. During the one minute of honoring the death of George Floyd, someone fired off 30 rounds, and although no one was injured, the next day 14 were killed in San Jose. I strongly support President Biden’s proposal to tighten background checks, ban assault weapons, and eliminate the production of guns without serial numbers.
Texas StatePosted by
Sean Kernan

New Gun Law Changes Rules for Gun Owners in Texas

Image via Pexels Imagery (Royalty Free) House Bill 1927 is known as "constitutional carry". It will change the rules on the books, allowing Texas citizens 21 and older to carry their guns without obtaining a license or training course. They can still be excluded from gun ownership for other reasons, such as being a felon.
Violent CrimesVox

The case for requiring gun licenses

After a shooting in America gets national attention, the debate usually centers around a few gun control measures, particularly universal background checks and an assault weapons ban. That’s what happened after the April mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis — with President Joe Biden calling on Congress to pass both measures.
PoliticsFox11online.com

Gun rights vs. Gun control: The debate on banning the AR-15 in America

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The AR-15 is back in the spotlight following the nomination of former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent David Chipman to lead the bureau. Chipman’s confirmation hearing made headlines after he expressed support for a ban on AR-15s saying, “I support a ban as has been presented in a Senate bill.”
Texas StatePosted by
Rolling Stone

Texas Passes Take-Your-Gun-To-Town Law

Texas is on the verge of becoming the most-populous state in the nation to allow permit-less carry of handguns, meaning any adult who can legally obtain a gun can take it to town, without any training or certification. It’s the firearms equivalent of abandoning drivers licenses. The governor, Greg Abbott, is a big fan of what gun advocates term “constitutional carry,” and has signaled he’s eager to sign the bill into law.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Hill

Everytown features gun owners, law enforcement in ad blitz pushing background checks

A leading gun control advocacy group is launching a $500,000 ad campaign urging Congress to pass legislation to expand background checks on gun sales. Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund will air a series of new TV and digital ads in Alaska, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas over the next two weeks. The ads feature gun owners and members of law enforcement in an effort to get Republicans on board with bills to strengthen background checks.