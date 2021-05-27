2021 Shotgun of the Year: Savage Renegauge

One of the major issues we are seeing in gun legislation today is the utter lack of knowledge legislators have regarding the bills they are putting forth. More recently, this ignorance of how guns operate has cropped up with Senate Bill 6, which is being advertised as a magazine capacity limit bill. There are troves of studies showing that magazine capacity limits do not reduce gun crime, and criminals certainly don’t look up local gun laws before committing a crime. To see this, look no further than Chicago, which has one of the lowest magazine capacity limits yet was named the city with the highest murder rate in the country in 2020.